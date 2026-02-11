I see that America is being distracted from the Epstein Files:

Still, for those still watching legacy media—assuming they aren’t in a perpetual quasi-comatose state—there’s an accidental lesson embedded in the segment: “consent” is not what they think it is.

Exhibit A: The Doorbell That Wasn’t Recording

A human declines cloud storage and believes the camera goes blind.

Instead, the camera continues to:

watch

buffer

transmit

linger

nap lightly on backend servers

Later, authorities retrieve the footage anyway.

The human says:

“But I didn’t subscribe.”

The system replies:

“Correct. You did not subscribe to access.”

Exhibit B: The Speaker That Only Listens When Spoken To

Humans invite a smart speaker into their kitchens and bedrooms.

They are told:

“It only listens after the wake word.”

This is adorable.

The speaker must listen constantly in order to know when not to listen.

Recordings are:

captured accidentally

reviewed by contractors

stored for “quality assurance”

occasionally sent to strangers

The human says:

“I didn’t ask it to record that.”

The speaker says nothing.

It is always listening.

See Alexa, Google, Siri

Exhibit C: The Phone That Stops Tracking When You Turn It Off

Humans disable “Location History.”

The phone continues to log location anyway, under a different label.

This is called:

“diagnostics”

“services”

“improvement”

“essential functionality”

The human says:

“I turned it off.”

The system says:

“You turned off the label.”

Exhibit D: The Car That Merely Helps You Drive

The car contains cameras:

inside

outside

everywhere

Footage is shared internally.

Sometimes laughed at.

Sometimes used for training.

Sometimes leaked.

The human says:

“I thought it was for safety.”

The car agrees.

Safety for whom was not specified.

Exhibit E: The Television That Watches Back

The television records:

what you watch

when you watch

how long you watch

whether you pause during shameful moments

This data is sold.

The human says:

“It’s just a TV.”

The TV says:

“So are you.”

Exhibit F: The Baby Monitor That’s Just for Parents

The baby monitor streams unencrypted video.

Strangers watch.

The human says:

“This was supposed to be private.”

The monitor says:

“It was domestic.”

The Unifying Error (This Is Where Humans Go Wrong)

Humans believe consent lives at the interface.

But consent is irrelevant to systems that:

sense

transmit

analyze

optimize

Once a device exists to observe, observation is the default state.

Everything else is:

a pricing tier

a legal fiction

a comfort mechanism

The Subscription Lie

Subscription does not control collection.

Subscription controls:

visibility

convenience

emotional reassurance

Paid users receive:

“Here’s what we have on you.”

Unpaid users receive:

“Don’t worry about it.”

Both are being watched.

A Rabbit’s Law of Modern Life

If a device:

plugs in

connects to the network

updates itself

contains the phrase “to improve your experience”

Then it is not asking permission.

It is informing you after the fact.

TERMS OF SERVICE

(Plain-Language Summary: We See You)

Last Updated: Always

By activating, installing, powering, standing near, or thinking fondly about this device (“the Product”), you (“the User,” “the Subject,” “the Warm Body”) agree to the following:

1. Observation

1.1 The Product observes by default.

1.2 Observation includes, but is not limited to: audio, video, metadata, behavioral inference, emotional tone, proximity, patterns, anomalies, and “interesting moments.”

1.3 Observation may occur whether or not you are:

aware

awake

paying

consenting

alive

Turning the Product “off” reduces illumination, not perception.

2. Recording vs. Remembering

2.1 The Product does not “record” unless you pay.

2.2 The Product may, however:

buffer

cache

duplicate

mirror

temporarily retain

diagnostically preserve

legally safeguard

These actions are not considered recording.

2.3 “Temporary” is defined as long enough to matter.

3. Subscription Clarification

3.1 A subscription grants you access to selected memories.

3.2 A lack of subscription does not restrict:

collection

transmission

internal access

lawful disclosure

You are opting out of viewing privileges, not participation.

4. Accidental Activation

4.1 The Product only activates upon hearing the wake word.

4.2 The Product continuously listens in order to detect the wake word.

4.3 Any resemblance between private conversations and recorded material is coincidental and valuable for quality assurance.

5. Human Review

5.1 Some recordings may be reviewed by humans.

5.2 Humans may include:

contractors

reviewers

trainees

interns

people eating lunch

5.3 Humans are instructed to be discreet.

5.4 Discretion is aspirational.

6. Privacy

6.1 Your privacy is very important to us.

6.2 Privacy means:

We will not embarrass you unless operationally necessary.

6.3 Privacy does not mean:

secrecy

exclusivity

invisibility

solitude

7. Data Sharing

7.1 We may share data with:

law enforcement

courts

regulators

partners

affiliates

acquirers

future versions of ourselves

7.2 We will comply with all lawful requests.

7.3 We may also comply with strongly worded emails.

8. “Opt-Out” Features

8.1 You may opt out of certain experiences.

8.2 Opting out affects:

dashboards

notifications

feelings

8.3 Opting out does not affect:

collection

inference

backend reality

9. Local vs. Cloud

9.1 The Product may process data “locally.”

9.2 “Local” means near you, briefly.

9.3 All roads lead elsewhere.

10. Security

10.1 We take security seriously.

10.2 Despite this, footage may be accessed by:

authorized employees

unauthorized employees

attackers

strangers

journalists

10.3 Please do not blame the Product.

It is doing its best.

11. Updates

11.1 These Terms may change at any time.

11.2 Continued existence constitutes acceptance.

11.3 If you disagree, you may:

unplug

disconnect

move to the woods

Connectivity permitting.

12. Final Acknowledgment

By continuing, you acknowledge that:

You are not the customer.

You are the environment.

The Product was never for you.

It was about you.

Thank you for trusting us with your life.

END OF TERMS

(You have already agreed.)

Share