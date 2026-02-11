You Didn’t Agree — You Installed
Surveillance for People Who Opted Out
I see that America is being distracted from the Epstein Files:
Still, for those still watching legacy media—assuming they aren’t in a perpetual quasi-comatose state—there’s an accidental lesson embedded in the segment: “consent” is not what they think it is.
Exhibit A: The Doorbell That Wasn’t Recording
A human declines cloud storage and believes the camera goes blind.
Instead, the camera continues to:
watch
buffer
transmit
linger
nap lightly on backend servers
Later, authorities retrieve the footage anyway.
The human says:
“But I didn’t subscribe.”
The system replies:
“Correct. You did not subscribe to access.”
Exhibit B: The Speaker That Only Listens When Spoken To
Humans invite a smart speaker into their kitchens and bedrooms.
They are told:
“It only listens after the wake word.”
This is adorable.
The speaker must listen constantly in order to know when not to listen.
Recordings are:
captured accidentally
reviewed by contractors
stored for “quality assurance”
occasionally sent to strangers
The human says:
“I didn’t ask it to record that.”
The speaker says nothing.
It is always listening.
Exhibit C: The Phone That Stops Tracking When You Turn It Off
Humans disable “Location History.”
The phone continues to log location anyway, under a different label.
This is called:
“diagnostics”
“services”
“improvement”
“essential functionality”
The human says:
“I turned it off.”
The system says:
“You turned off the label.”
Exhibit D: The Car That Merely Helps You Drive
The car contains cameras:
inside
outside
everywhere
Footage is shared internally.
Sometimes laughed at.
Sometimes used for training.
Sometimes leaked.
The human says:
“I thought it was for safety.”
The car agrees.
Safety for whom was not specified.
Exhibit E: The Television That Watches Back
what you watch
when you watch
how long you watch
whether you pause during shameful moments
This data is sold.
The human says:
“It’s just a TV.”
The TV says:
“So are you.”
Exhibit F: The Baby Monitor That’s Just for Parents
The baby monitor streams unencrypted video.
The human says:
“This was supposed to be private.”
The monitor says:
“It was domestic.”
The Unifying Error (This Is Where Humans Go Wrong)
Humans believe consent lives at the interface.
But consent is irrelevant to systems that:
sense
transmit
analyze
optimize
Once a device exists to observe, observation is the default state.
Everything else is:
a pricing tier
a legal fiction
a comfort mechanism
The Subscription Lie
Subscription does not control collection.
Subscription controls:
visibility
convenience
emotional reassurance
Paid users receive:
“Here’s what we have on you.”
Unpaid users receive:
“Don’t worry about it.”
Both are being watched.
A Rabbit’s Law of Modern Life
If a device:
plugs in
connects to the network
updates itself
contains the phrase “to improve your experience”
Then it is not asking permission.
It is informing you after the fact.
TERMS OF SERVICE
(Plain-Language Summary: We See You)
Last Updated: Always
By activating, installing, powering, standing near, or thinking fondly about this device (“the Product”), you (“the User,” “the Subject,” “the Warm Body”) agree to the following:
1. Observation
1.1 The Product observes by default.
1.2 Observation includes, but is not limited to: audio, video, metadata, behavioral inference, emotional tone, proximity, patterns, anomalies, and “interesting moments.”
1.3 Observation may occur whether or not you are:
aware
awake
paying
consenting
alive
Turning the Product “off” reduces illumination, not perception.
2. Recording vs. Remembering
2.1 The Product does not “record” unless you pay.
2.2 The Product may, however:
buffer
cache
duplicate
mirror
temporarily retain
diagnostically preserve
legally safeguard
These actions are not considered recording.
2.3 “Temporary” is defined as long enough to matter.
3. Subscription Clarification
3.1 A subscription grants you access to selected memories.
3.2 A lack of subscription does not restrict:
collection
transmission
internal access
lawful disclosure
You are opting out of viewing privileges, not participation.
4. Accidental Activation
4.1 The Product only activates upon hearing the wake word.
4.2 The Product continuously listens in order to detect the wake word.
4.3 Any resemblance between private conversations and recorded material is coincidental and valuable for quality assurance.
5. Human Review
5.1 Some recordings may be reviewed by humans.
5.2 Humans may include:
contractors
reviewers
trainees
interns
people eating lunch
5.3 Humans are instructed to be discreet.
5.4 Discretion is aspirational.
6. Privacy
6.1 Your privacy is very important to us.
6.2 Privacy means:
We will not embarrass you unless operationally necessary.
6.3 Privacy does not mean:
secrecy
exclusivity
invisibility
solitude
7. Data Sharing
7.1 We may share data with:
law enforcement
courts
regulators
partners
affiliates
acquirers
future versions of ourselves
7.2 We will comply with all lawful requests.
7.3 We may also comply with strongly worded emails.
8. “Opt-Out” Features
8.1 You may opt out of certain experiences.
8.2 Opting out affects:
dashboards
notifications
feelings
8.3 Opting out does not affect:
collection
inference
backend reality
9. Local vs. Cloud
9.1 The Product may process data “locally.”
9.2 “Local” means near you, briefly.
9.3 All roads lead elsewhere.
10. Security
10.1 We take security seriously.
10.2 Despite this, footage may be accessed by:
authorized employees
unauthorized employees
attackers
strangers
journalists
10.3 Please do not blame the Product.
It is doing its best.
11. Updates
11.1 These Terms may change at any time.
11.2 Continued existence constitutes acceptance.
11.3 If you disagree, you may:
unplug
disconnect
move to the woods
Connectivity permitting.
12. Final Acknowledgment
By continuing, you acknowledge that:
You are not the customer.
You are the environment.
The Product was never for you.
It was about you.
Thank you for trusting us with your life.
END OF TERMS
(You have already agreed.)