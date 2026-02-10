This is a real video from a Canadian police service to people in Canada:

Do I need to translate? Fine. Here’s Google’s version:

This is a message from Surrey Police Service to those who are being asked to commit acts of violence to help extort money from people. You think that if you are hired to shoot at houses, damage property, or threaten people there is no personal risk to you. I want to tell you that if you commit these acts of violence there is danger for you. SPS is investigating...seeking asylum is not a sustainable long-term option if you have a crime in Canada. The proceeds of these crimes is not worth the risk.

This is the UFO-crenulated-brain lagomorph version:

Hello. We are the Canadian justice system. We would like to begin by admitting that we are tired, confused, and largely symbolic. Please do not mistake this video for enforcement, it’s more about feelings.

You have correctly observed that people who shoot at houses, threaten families, and extort businesses are usually released within hours, sometimes with apologies for the inconvenience. You have noticed that court dates drift, witnesses evaporate, and consequences develop a strong allergy to follow-through. Your assessment has been data-driven. Well done.

This video is being delivered in Punjabi because English stopped working. So did policy. So did deterrence. So did the phrase “full force of the law,” which now lives in a museum next to dial-up internet and civic confidence.

We are not here to threaten you with prison, because that would be dishonest. We are here to ask — gently, earnestly — whether the money is really worth it. This is not law enforcement. This is financial literacy outreach with a badge.

Please understand: when we say “there is danger for you,” we do not mean danger from us. We mean danger from random outcomes. From rival groups. From internal disputes. From being accidentally remembered by a system that usually forgets everyone. None of this is guaranteed. That is the problem.

You may safely assume that the people hiring you will never be inconvenienced, identified, or mildly stressed. They operate at a level of abstraction we aspire to. You, on the other hand, exist in physical space, which makes you an educational opportunity.

So we ask — not as an authority, but as a concerned guidance counsellor — please reconsider. Not because it is illegal. Not because it is immoral. But because it might, in a small number of cases, go slightly wrong for you in a way we would prefer not to have to explain again in another language.

If you proceed anyway, we will respond with additional videos. Possibly in more dialects. We are very good at videos.

Thank you for your time.



