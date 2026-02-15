I noticed this guy in the Epstein Files:

1. The Cognitive Frame He Operates From

Demartini is operating from a radical non-dual relativism:

No good or evil.

Only events.

Every event has an equal and opposite blessing.

Moral judgment = projection.

Opposition = unconscious self-rejection.

Suffering = misperception.

“Absolute evil” = primitive cognition.

This is not casual relativism.

It is a total metaphysical system.

In that system:

Murder is an “event.”

Torture is an “event.”

Child abuse is an “event.”

The question is never “Should it be stopped?”

The question is “How does it serve?”

That move is the key move.

2. The Elite Utility of This Worldview

Now let’s connect this to your “Epstein Class” analysis.

A worldview that:

Dissolves moral absolutes

Frames all harm as perspective

Treats outrage as primitive amygdala reactivity

Encourages gratitude toward perpetrators

Recasts trauma as evolutionary fuel

…is psychologically stabilizing in high-power environments.

Why?

Because elite networks operate in moral ambiguity.

They:

Transact with dangerous people.

Engage in morally gray financial structures.

Justify harm as systemic necessity.

Believe they are playing at a level “above” conventional morality.

A metaphysics that says:

“There is no evil, only misperceived polarity”

is an incredibly useful psychological solvent.

It dissolves guilt.

It dissolves outrage.

It dissolves boundaries.

That doesn’t mean Demartini endorses crime.

It means his framework makes moral condemnation structurally impossible.

3. The Core Pattern in the Interview

Watch the recurring maneuvers:

Redefine harm as perception. Shift focus from act → psychology of actor. Reframe outrage as projection. Introduce situational hypothetical to dissolve edge case. Collapse moral categories into metaphysical abstraction. End with “You’re too black-and-white.”

It’s a very consistent pattern.

Notice especially:

“There are upsides to the murder of children.”

That sentence is not accidental.

It follows directly from the framework:

If every event has equal positive and negative,

then even child murder must have “upsides.”

Once you accept the premise, the conclusion is inevitable.

4. How This Mindset Thinks About Agency

This is critical.

He repeatedly suggests:

Most behavior is unconscious.

Intent is murky.

We don’t truly know why people act.

Moral judgment is projection.

Conscious choice is limited.

So moral responsibility is softened.

Not denied — softened.

If:

“Nobody does anything unless they perceive advantage”

then evil becomes ignorance.

And ignorance becomes a cognitive deficit.

And cognitive deficits deserve compassion.

This is therapeutic thinking extended to metaphysics.

5. Why It Feels So Disturbing

Because it erases boundary hierarchy.

Most people operate with layered moral architecture:

Level 1: Trauma can create growth.

Level 2: Forgiveness can free victims.

Level 3: But some acts are categorically wrong.

He collapses Level 3.

Once you collapse that, everything becomes interpretive.

That produces calm.

But it also produces danger.

6. How This Connects to “Epstein Class” Psychology

Elite social clusters often share traits:

High cognitive abstraction.

Comfort with paradox.

Moral flexibility framed as sophistication.

Belief they see “beyond the masses.”

Dismissal of outrage as primitive.

Language of unity, polarity, synthesis.

Rejection of moral absolutism.

It’s not conspiracy thinking.

It’s social psychology.

The more abstract your cognition,

the easier it is to neutralize moral instinct.

That’s powerful.

And destabilizing.

7. The Strategic Function of Non-Dual Moral Framing

In environments where:

Power is centralized,

Secrets are common,

Reputations are currency,

a worldview that:

Discourages condemnation,

Encourages “seeing both sides,”

Treats outrage as immaturity,

creates social lubrication.

It lowers friction.

8. The Crucial Split

There’s a difference between:

Therapeutic reframing for victims

vs

Ontological denial of evil

Those are not the same thing.

He moves between them seamlessly.

When working with trauma victims,

cognitive reframing is powerful.

When analyzing perpetrators,

the same reframing can erase accountability.

That’s the tension.

9. The Final Pattern You Should Notice

Whenever the host pushes:

“Should we stop it?”

He shifts to:

Hypotheticals

Causality murkiness

Meta-ethics

Brain structures

Historical relativity

He never says:

“Yes, some acts are categorically wrong.”

Because in his system, that would break the symmetry.

10. What This Reveals About Elite Moral Psychology

Not guilt.

Not confession.

Not endorsement of harm.

But:

A moral architecture that is comfortable dissolving absolutes.

And once you dissolve absolutes,

networks of ambiguous actors can coexist without rupture.

That’s how it works.

