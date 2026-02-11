There’s been a school shooting in Canada, and ten people are dead:

The people were told in an alert that the shooter was “a female in a dress with brown hair”.

Breaking News: The AP is stating that the shooter is “a woman”:

My assistant did the research (using all the stats from the US and Canada):

1. Base rate: K–12 school shooters by sex

Across ~1940s–2020s, depending on inclusion criteria:

≈ 99.3–99.6% male

≈ 0.4–0.7% female

2. Put another way (the intuitive version)

For every ~200–300 male K–12 school shooters

There has been 1 biological female

That’s the scale of rarity.

3. Narrow further: rampage-style shootings

If you restrict to:

On-campus

Non-domestic

Public, indiscriminate attacks

Firearms

Multiple victims

Then:

Male: ~99.8%

Female: ~0.2%

At that point you’re basically naming Brenda Spencer (San Diego, California, U.S.,1979), with Laurie Dann (Winnetka, Illinois, U.S.,1988) as a partial outlier (adult, psychologically disorganized, lower casualty count).

4. Canada specifically

Canada has:

Far fewer school shootings overall

Essentially zero confirmed female K–12 shooters historically

So if the current BC case were confirmed as a biological female, it would likely be:

The first in Canadian history

Update: Listen carefully to the first 90 seconds of this interview between the BBC and the local journalist in Tumbler:

Share