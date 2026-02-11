The Tumbler Shooting
A "first in Canadian history"?
There’s been a school shooting in Canada, and ten people are dead:
The people were told in an alert that the shooter was “a female in a dress with brown hair”.
Breaking News: The AP is stating that the shooter is “a woman”:
My assistant did the research (using all the stats from the US and Canada):
1. Base rate: K–12 school shooters by sex
Across ~1940s–2020s, depending on inclusion criteria:
≈ 99.3–99.6% male
≈ 0.4–0.7% female
2. Put another way (the intuitive version)
For every ~200–300 male K–12 school shooters
There has been 1 biological female
That’s the scale of rarity.
3. Narrow further: rampage-style shootings
If you restrict to:
On-campus
Non-domestic
Public, indiscriminate attacks
Firearms
Multiple victims
Then:
Male: ~99.8%
Female: ~0.2%
At that point you’re basically naming Brenda Spencer (San Diego, California, U.S.,1979), with Laurie Dann (Winnetka, Illinois, U.S.,1988) as a partial outlier (adult, psychologically disorganized, lower casualty count).
4. Canada specifically
Canada has:
Far fewer school shootings overall
Essentially zero confirmed female K–12 shooters historically
So if the current BC case were confirmed as a biological female, it would likely be:
The first in Canadian history
Update: Listen carefully to the first 90 seconds of this interview between the BBC and the local journalist in Tumbler: