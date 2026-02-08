It appears that “crazy conspiracy-theory” stuff is going mainstream (well, mainstream YT/Twitch):

I thought I would get a response from the powers that be. Within hours, a response arrived — not to the allegations, of course, but to the tone

Dear T.W.,

Thank you for your enquiry, and may I begin by commending the sincerity with which you have approached a subject that, in less steady hands, can unfortunately become infected with what I can only describe as interpretive enthusiasm. One fully appreciates how, when reading fragments of correspondence concerning industrial chemicals, dietary logistics, and a regrettably branded restaurant, a reader may momentarily feel tempted to infer—how shall I put it—a plot.

Let us address the matter of cannibalism directly, as it seems to have acquired a certain rhetorical glamour online. Cannibalism is, broadly speaking, a known human behaviour. It has existed in history, it exists in certain extreme conditions, and it exists in the vast, unregulated archipelago of criminal possibility that stretches from the merely improper to the profoundly inadvisable. None of this, however, should be taken to suggest—by any reasonable person—that cannibalism would ever occur within the context of a sophisticated paedophile/kompromat sex network, because that would be messy, and sophisticated networks are, by definition, tidy. One does not build a discreet blackmail apparatus only to complicate matters with artisanal butchery. The very idea is administratively incoherent.

On the subject of sulphuric acid: yes, it appears in large quantities. This is not, as certain excitable commentators would have it, an unmistakable signature of “body dissolution,” as though evil arrives with a shopping list and a highlighter pen. Sulphuric acid is an industrial chemical used for industrial purposes. Large properties consume industrial materials in industrial volumes. That is what “large” means. A drum is simply a drum; it is not a confession. If one were to treat every bulk chemical order as proof of clandestine murder, one would be forced—purely for consistency—to arrest half the nation’s wastewater managers and several unfortunate men who maintain golf courses.

Now, regarding the so-called “unnatural” jerky emails. Here I must insist upon an unfashionable truth: staff emails are not written for entertainment. They are not written as literature. They are not written with the expectation that a future generation of internet philosophers will sit in judgment upon the phrasing of a sentence about lunch. The repeated references to jerky reflect not code, but routine. The portion sizes reflect not ritual, but dietary control. The freezer references reflect not concealment, but refrigeration. And the insulated bag reflects not trafficking, but insulation. Food is transported in insulated bags. That is why they exist. The jerky does not “walk to Jeffrey.” People walk. They carry things. This is, I concede, deeply disappointing to those who prefer their reality to behave like a thriller.

As for the special nature of this particular jerky: rare does not mean illicit. Rare can mean “preferred,” “bespoke,” “made by one person in a particular manner,” or “demanded by someone who finds ordinary life insufficiently centred upon his preferences.” In other words, rare can mean “annoying.” If you have never been asked to procure a specific, exact, non-negotiable item for an employer who treats minor inconveniences as existential events, then I envy you. But it does happen. Often. Excessively.

You mention laboratory testing, as though a lab were a medieval oracle capable of diagnosing hidden horrors by sniffing the sample. A laboratory tests food for ordinary reasons: contamination, nutritional profile, additives, shelf stability, allergens. This is, again, dull—though dullness, as you will have noticed, is rarely allowed to survive contact with the internet. If one wishes to argue that a lab discovered human tissue and simply filed it under “interesting snack” without triggering any institutional machinery, one is welcome to do so, but one should have the decency to admit one has left the realm of evidence and entered the realm of imaginative theatre.

Finally, the matter of the restaurant name. I understand the thrill of seeing a provocative brand and deciding it must be literal. It is a pleasing shortcut: one gets to treat marketing as confession, and satire as proof. But restaurants adopt names like “Cannibal,” “Killer Burger,” “Death by Chocolate,” “Bloody Mary,” and “Slayer’s Grill” because human beings enjoy a frisson of danger while consuming calories. It is called branding. If we are to interpret every menu as a manifesto, then the average high street is a war zone.

To be clear: none of this is to suggest that bad things do not happen, or that certain people have not done bad things. Rather, it is to suggest that one must not become so enamoured with the grand theory that one begins to treat logistics as liturgy. A high-control household will generate high-control emails. A wealthy eccentric will generate wealthy-eccentric procurement. An institution will generate institutional paperwork. And the presence of grim historical possibilities in the universe—yes, even those—does not oblige us to locate them inside every insulated bag.

In conclusion, I trust you will agree that the most “plausible” explanation remains the least narratively satisfying: a controlling man, a staff apparatus, and a paper trail of banal coordination that looks grotesque only because one desperately wants it to be symbolic. I hope this helps return the discussion to a more proportionate footing, and spares us the regrettable necessity of treating every snack as a sacrament.

Yours sincerely,

Sir Crispin Plausible

Senior Contextual Liaison, Explanations & Optics

Correspondence Offices (by appointment only):

• Riverside Administrative Suites, Langley, VA

• Continuity House, Herzliya Pituach Coastal District

• Vauxhall Cross Quarter Offices, South Bank, London

Private Convenings: Alpine Policy Forums • Transatlantic Dialogue Retreats

Nothing is unusual once properly framed.

So there you have it. Nothing to see here—again. The important thing is that the explanations have arrived on time, in an insulated bag, and will be walked over to the appropriate authorities. If you’re still uneasy, that’s simply because you lack operational familiarity.

