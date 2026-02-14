You were trained to believe that raising your own children “doesn’t count” as work. That the respectable mother hands her toddler to “professionals,” so she can go clock in for a boss—while the real caregiving gets outsourced to institutions, policies, checklists, and branding.

I won’t describe what was done. You don’t need the images. You need the premise: the same system that lectures you about “safety” and “standards” also demanded your surrender—your time, your intuition, your proximity, your watchfulness.

A few years earlier (see video below), the State had assured mothers that toddlers could be safely handed over to strangers. Not family. Strangers—selected by corporate hiring pipelines and rubber-stamped by the same authorities who always insist everything is “rare,” “isolated,” “nothing to worry about.”

And they’ll tell you it’s “rare.” They’ll tell you the system “works”. They’ll tell you it’s all “safe and effective.”

How do you know? Really know. Not “I assume,” not “they said,” not “there are policies.”

Is your child’s safety built on your vigilance—or on your trust in strangers, corporations, and the State?

Institutions, at best, measure what they can see. Good parents concern themselves with what they can't.

