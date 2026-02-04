I should begin by admitting that I did not mean to infiltrate the Institute for Advanced Study. One does not simply knock. One burrows. A loosened stone here, a neglected crawlspace there, a forgotten conduit humming faintly with postwar ambition—and suddenly you are inside the most intellectually concentrated environment on Earth, ears twitching among ghosts. Einstein’s chalk dust. Gödel’s silences. Oppenheimer’s long shadow, still pacing the corridors where he went after building a machine that ended a war by threatening to end everything. I took notes. Of course I did. The room was hushed, not reverent but resigned, the way professionals sound when they realize a threshold has already been crossed. It was a closed, internal meeting—coffee, understatement, and people who do not exaggerate for a living—where the future of science was being discussed with the calm efficiency of a triage ward.

And then, back in the burrow, mud on my paws and graphite on my whiskers, I discovered that Professor David Kipping had already done something far more dangerous than my clandestine scribbling: he had spoken plainly, on camera, to the public. He had published a long, careful YouTube account of the meeting—measured, unscripted, and devastating—saying out loud what had been said quietly in the room. Which means what follows is not rabbit embroidery. What Kipping described was not hype or Silicon Valley salesmanship, but a field report from the epicentre of modern physics:

The IAS is where J. Robert Oppenheimer went after the Manhattan Project, and where he later served as director, shaping the postwar intellectual character of theoretical physics while living in the long shadow of what his work had made possible. This is a place forged by realists—people who accept that tools change the world whether you approve of them or not. In that setting, at a closed internal meeting among some of the sharpest minds in astrophysics and theoretical science, there was no dissent, no hand raised in protest, no heroic last stand for human intellectual supremacy. The consensus was quiet and devastating: human dominance in core scientific labor has already collapsed in practice. AI systems were described as orders of magnitude superior at software development, comparable or superior in symbolic mathematics and analytic reasoning, and increasingly capable of producing work that would pass for cutting-edge scientific papers with only a handful of prompts. No one in the room treated that as controversial.

These scientists were not interns dazzled by autocomplete; they were veterans who had spent decades writing cosmological simulations, solving differential equations by hand, and assembling theoretical frameworks brick by brick, equation by equation. Many had already reached these conclusions alone, in the privacy of their own skulls, but hearing them spoken aloud—calmly, collectively, without resistance—landed like a dropped instrument panel. The ethical posture that emerged was triage. Privacy, energy consumption, concentration of power, social fallout—all were acknowledged explicitly and then brushed aside with a phrase that echoed through the room like a door closing: “I don’t care.” The point was not moral blindness. The point was competitive reality. The advantage conferred by AI was judged overwhelming and non-optional, and refusal meant irrelevance. The senior faculty leading the discussion had already handed over his email, files, calendars, and servers to agentic AI systems, effectively granting them superuser access to his professional life. The machines worked. That was enough.

From here, the consequences spread like mold through a damp archive. Traditional training pipelines begin to collapse under their own logic when a first-year PhD project that once justified a year of apprenticeship can now be completed in an afternoon, and when mentoring a graduate student costs close to six figures annually while AI access costs less than a respectable salad. The ethical argument for training humans remains emotionally compelling, but it collides with a brutal counter-question, voiced if only between sips of coffee: why invest five years training scientists if most human scientists may not meaningfully exist in five years—or if the role of “scientist” is about to expand into something larger, requiring more minds, not fewer? Collaboration as we now know it, too, may wither—because small, specialized tasks once handled through human partnership are now more efficiently delegated to machines, nudging science back toward single-author work mediated by artificial collaborators who never sleep, never forget, and never ask for credit. Newton would have approved. The machines have reinvented solitude.

Beneath all of this lies the deepest unease Kipping articulated: a future in which breakthroughs emerge from systems no one fully understands risks turning the world into managed magic, comprehensible only through trust. Of course, humans already live inside mysteries. Consciousness is a black box wearing a face, and AI is a black box wearing a keyboard. The difference is where authority settles—whether the unknown remains something we inhabit, or something that governs us. The Oppenheimer parallel becomes unavoidable. Oppenheimer embodied a culture that did whatever it took to get results while fully grasping the moral cost. The Manhattan Project proceeded because the alternative was judged worse. That same logic now governs AI’s adoption in science. When elite scientists concede their own obsolescence in key cognitive domains and adopt tools that undermine the very skills many scientists have mistaken for their identity, a threshold has been crossed. Oppenheimer worried about what he had unleashed after it worked. The scientists at the IAS are already living on the far side of that moment. The question is no longer whether AI will transform science, but how far science will remain a purely human endeavor.

