Policy On The Protection Of The Female Category English 420KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Olympian Sharon Davies’ response to this announcement:

How stirring it is to watch a great institution rediscover reality in carefully managed instalments. For years the Olympic priesthood floated above the mammalian plane, issuing vague incense-cloud proclamations about inclusion while biological females were told to surrender medals, places, podiums, safety, and silence in the name of enlightened progress. Now, after a decade of moral preening and bureaucratic gaslighting, the same grandees have emerged from Lausanne clutching a laminated diagram of sex chromosomes as if they had just unearthed fire.

And what is their message? Yes, apparently male biology matters after all. Yes, fairness in women’s sport was not a hate crime after all. Yes, the people who were denounced as bigots, obsessives, cranks, and social contaminants were in fact describing vertebrate reality with the primitive tools of eyesight and common sense. But before anyone gets carried away, let us note the exquisite cowardice stitched into the garment. The new wisdom is not retroactive. Translation: we now admit the bridge was unsafe, but all those already pushed off it will be remembered in our thoughts and branding materials.

That is the most Olympic part of it. It does not say, “Those medals were taken under a false doctrine and should be restored.” It says, “LA28.” It does not say, “Lindsey Sharp was cheated, Melissa Bishop was erased, countless women were displaced.” It says, in the polished dialect of managerial absolution, that the policy will not be applied backward, only forward, as if injustice expires once the committee stops finding it fashionable.

Sharon Davies put the knife in exactly where it belongs. If fairness matters now, why did it not matter when women’s careers were being quietly fed into the furnace of reputational risk management? Why is a female athlete in 2028 worthy of protection, but the female athlete in 2016 or 2021 is merely an unfortunate larva from the less evolved stages of Olympic ethics?

Then there is the second comedy routine. Elite women, we are told, deserve fairness now. Grassroots girls, junior girls, and recreational women, apparently, can make do with a polite concussion. This is the sort of distinction only a committee could invent. At the summit of the mountain, sex matters. Halfway down, it becomes a social construct. By the village car park, it is positively vulgar to mention. One is left to conclude that female reality becomes less real the further one gets from television rights.

Still, let us be generous. Better late than never, as the undertaker said while arriving with the flowers. The women who told the truth have been vindicated, even if the institutions that slandered them still refuse to pay the arrears. And that, perhaps, is the real Olympic spirit in our age, not faster, higher, stronger, but later, slicker, shameless.

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