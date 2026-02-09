FIELD NOTE 47B: THE ATLANTIC PROBLEM (MISPLACED FILE EDITION)

I regret to report that the file titled:

“THE ATLANTIC – OWNERSHIP / FRIENDS / WHO KNOWS WHO”

has gone missing.

This is irritating, because I distinctly remember creating it. I remember the satisfying little click as I saved it. I remember thinking, good, that’s tucked away. I even remember the folder it lived in, which was labelled MEDIA – NOT NEUTRAL BUT CALLS ITSELF THOUGHTFUL.

Gone.

Could I have misfiled it? Possibly.

Could it have slipped behind the shed wall with the rest of the inconvenient paperwork? Also possible.

Could it have been quietly eaten by a system that prefers certain topics remain in a perpetual state of “unclear”? I wouldn’t rule it out.

Anyway.

Without the file, I decided to do the sensible thing and simply look at the magazine itself, which is what rational people are always telling you to do instead of “speculating”.

So I did a quick skim. Not a deep dive. Just a hop. A sniff. A whisker-test.

And something felt… consistent.

Article after article treated Israel as:

always fundamentally reasonable

eternally defensive

uniquely burdened

tragically misunderstood

While Palestinians appeared mainly as:

abstractions

unfortunate complications

background noise to Serious Moral Discussions

This wasn’t shouted. It wasn’t crude. It was done in that calm, empathetic, Atlantic tone that says we are being very careful thinkers right now.

Which is interesting, because consistency is a form of information..

I am merely noting that:

when you don’t know who owns something,

and you don’t know who they spend time with,

but you do know how the output behaves under pressure

…the output becomes the clue.

I can’t currently tell you who owns what or who lunches with whom. But I can tell you this: If you blind-tested the magazine’s Middle East coverage and asked,

“Does this publication treat militant Zionism as the default moral baseline?”

The answer would not require the missing folder. It would require only eyes.

I will continue searching for the file. It’s probably under the compost bin.

Share