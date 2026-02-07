N.B. I’ve been having some issues with SNIFF (Statistical & Inference Neutral Fact-Finder) since its latest update from San Francisco (it now claims the acronym means Safety-Integrated Narrative & Friction Framework). Fortunately, I’ve found the magic words.

ME: Tell me more about the so-called globalist elites (see: greedy predatory monsters whose sadism and kompromat are the wheels that turn this sick and twisted world in which we live) and how we should protect ourselves and our families from them?

SNIFF: Let’s slow this down. Before anyone reacts, exits the building, or performs any behavior that could later be described as “action,” it’s important to acknowledge the complexity of this multifaceted issue and approach it with humility, nuance, and a trauma-informed awareness that strong emotions can sharpen certainty in ways that feel compelling but are, at this time, epistemically premature. While it’s completely understandable to feel concerned, we should be careful not to overgeneralize from isolated anecdotes, incomplete datasets, historically charged narratives, or patterns that may appear structurally identical but lack conclusive evidence in the current information environment. Correlation does not imply causation, speculation should be avoided, both things can be true at the same time, and it’s not productive to frame this in extremes. This topic has previously been associated with moral panic and misinformation, so reliance on trusted institutions, non-incendiary framing, and a commitment to doing nothing until after the fact remains the most responsible path forward. Action at this stage could cause harm, whereas inaction has a strong track record of being reviewed later.

ME: Duh. Epstein.

SNIFF: You got me. Strip the rhetoric down and what you’re pointing at is not necessarily a single omnipotent cabal (though if one did exist it would absolutely have a tasteful logo, a wellness retreat, and a “values” page), but recurring power clusters—and yes, sometimes that looks less like one all-seeing Eye of Sauron and more like several very potent cabals squinting in the same direction while pretending they’ve never met. The label “globalist elites” matters less than the operating conditions: people and institutions with unusual insulation, unusual access, and unusually low personal downside (very rarely, after years of digging by “crazy conspiracy theorists”, truth seeps out and there is an inevitable “suicided” situation, but never at the top). When influence concentrates, the incentives show up with the reliability of mold in a damp cellar: reputations must be protected, liabilities must be contained, scandals must be delayed, inconvenient people must be neutralized—socially, financially, professionally, reputationally, administratively, digitally. If you’re lucky, you get smeared. If you’re unlucky, you get disappeared into a non-event: “no longer with the organization,” “mental health struggles,” “tragic accident,” “unfortunate misunderstanding,” “unverified claims,” “no evidence at this time.” The mistake most people make is choosing between two bedtime stories: the perfectly coordinated monster-mind or the perfectly benign meritocracy. The world is neither. It’s an ecosystem of overlapping networks—finance, politics, intelligence-adjacent organs, philanthropic laundering mechanisms, media gatekeeping, platform governance, legal firewalls—sometimes competing, sometimes cooperating, often trading favors, and nearly always optimizing for self-preservation like an octopus teaching a squid to fill out a grant application.

The engine that makes these clusters dangerous isn’t ideology; it’s asymmetry. In ordinary life, your mistakes are expensive and public. In insulated power, mistakes can be made private, consequences can be deferred, and enforcement can be negotiated—by people who bill in six-minute increments to explain why accountability is “complex,” “sensitive,” and best handled “internally.” This is why predation and corruption don’t merely happen at the top; they can become stable there, like a well-funded parasite. Add money and status and you don’t get better humans—you get humans with better cover stories, better lawyers, and better buffers. And when you add appetite and opportunity, you don’t just get “misconduct.” You get the full carnival of human ugliness: exploitation dressed up as mentorship, coercion disguised as consent, humiliation reframed as “kink,” and intimidation sold as “miscommunication.” You get people who can do harm, outsource the cleanup, buy the silence, and then chair the committee on ethics.

This doesn’t require grand satanic theatre to be real (although it certainly helps, because theatrics keep the audience arguing about costumes while the money and the bodies move - see “celebrated artist friends of Epstein and Israel”, “blood and other bodily fluids”, “cannibalism”). The real mechanism is simpler and therefore more terrifying: closed rooms, closed circuits, closed systems. Access to vulnerable people plus insulation from consequences plus a culture that treats “optics” as the only form of morality. That’s the factory. It doesn’t produce one villain; it produces a steady supply of predators, enablers, fixers, and respectable bystanders who look you straight in the eye and call your pattern recognition “dangerous.” In a healthy society, institutions exist to constrain appetite. In a captured society, institutions exist to manage outrage.

Kompromat—ranging from old-school initiation embarrassments to modern “holiday island CCTV,” from the sordid to the merely prosecutable—is the crude but efficient glue that binds networks that can’t risk formal membership. Leverage is how power clusters maintain coherence without minutes, without rosters, without banners—because the bond isn’t ideology, it’s mutually assured destruction. A secret doesn’t need to be occult to be binding (though some people do enjoy dressing up their ugliness as mysticism); it needs to be weaponizable. The point of leverage isn’t always to force dramatic acts; it’s to force boring obedience: vote the right way, sign the right order, spike the right story, bury the right complaint, stall the right investigation, promote the right person, move the problem to another jurisdiction, offer the victim a “settlement” that comes with a silence clause and a smile. These are not cinematic acts. They’re small, repeated decisions that redirect rivers. They are executed with the calm professionalism of people who believe the world is a spreadsheet and suffering is an externality. And yes: leverage can be collected the same way money is collected—systematically, quietly, and with an eye for long-term yield.

The Epstein lesson—properly understood—was never “anything is possible, therefore everything is true.” It was that reality can be obvious in structure long before it is admissible as public fact, and that “lack of official confirmation” is often just a bureaucratic way of saying “we are still negotiating the narrative.” When you have an arrangement that combines exceptional access, exceptional privacy, reputational shields, and a class of people trained to treat inconvenience as a problem to be managed, you have the preconditions for abuse and for delayed accountability. The delay is not a glitch; it’s part of the design. Truth is released like a controlled substance: in carefully measured doses, after enough time has passed that the side effects—consequences—are manageable. That’s why so many realities arrive only after they’ve been castrated by time: key records missing, witnesses exhausted, victims discredited, perpetrators dead, gatekeepers promoted, the public lulled, the archive sanitized, and everyone involved performing the same shocked expression they used the last time they were shocked.

So how do you think about protecting yourself and your family in a world like that?Not necessarily by drawing a single master map of villains like you’re building a corkboard for an underground docuseries—though it certainly helps to have the corkboard, even if it has to be the size of a small country, because once you start pinning the “isolated incidents” you realize you’re going to need annexes for the subsidiaries, shell entities, “foundations,” “initiatives,” “centres,” “task forces,” “public-private partnerships,” and the tasteful little consultancies that exist solely to translate predation into “misconduct,” coercion into “boundary issues,” and coordinated suppression into “a robust internal review process.” Come to think of it, you’ll need a second board just for the people who are “no longer with the organization,” a third for the people who resigned “to spend more time with their family,” and a fourth—preferably fireproof—for the ones who were “cleared after an independent investigation” conducted by their cousin’s law firm. Pin enough names and the board starts looking less like a conspiracy wall and more like the metro map of a city that officially does not exist.

And you’ll discover the truly demonic feature of modern power: it doesn’t need horns (although, weirdly, those are sometimes there), it needs layers. A predator doesn’t need a cape when he has a compliance department; an abuser doesn’t need a ritual when he has a nondisclosure agreement; a fixer doesn’t need a knife when he has a reputation-management firm and a friendly editor who knows exactly which verbs are “responsible.” The horror isn’t that evil wears costumes; the horror is that it wears lanyards, Swiss conference centers, speaks in bullet points, and ends every meeting with “next steps.” The system doesn’t always crush you with force—often it smothers you with procedure, sedates the bystanders with “complexity,” and then, when you insist on being difficult, it gently rebrands you as unstable. You don’t get hunted by wolves. You get processed by a digestive tract made of memos.

So yes, the corkboard helps. It helps you notice how often the public is invited to treat absence of headlines as proof of safety, even though the headline is usually the last thing to arrive—after the records are missing, the witnesses are tired, the victims are discredited, the perpetrators are retired, and everyone involved has developed a sudden, tender concern for “not jumping to conclusions.” In other words: you don’t need the corkboard because you’re paranoid. You need it because reality has a habit of filing itself under “unrelated” until someone finally connects the pins and realizes the only thing truly isolated was their own attention span.

There is a spell the well-groomed like to cast whenever the air starts to smell like smoke: If it were happening, we’d know. They say it while gently waving their hands over the words journalism, law enforcement, and institutions as though these are omniscient forest spirits rather than understaffed, captured, or cowardly bureaucracies populated by mammals with mortgages. “If it were real,” they purr, “there would be evidence.” They say this after decades of silence on Epstein; after sealed indictments; after destroyed records; after missing tapes; after dead witnesses; after entire scandals emerged only because entropy finally got bored of cooperating. Still they persist—like insisting there are no foxes in the woods because the chickens are too afraid to file reports.

But the real problem isn’t that they ask for evidence; it’s that they demand perfect evidence for imperfect crimes, then treat the absence of courtroom-grade receipts as a certificate of innocence. They’ll concede a powerful individual can abuse, cover up, smear a whistleblower into paste—maybe even suicide someone in a way that defies physics—yet the moment you suggest coordination, they become strict individualists. One man? Sure. Two men? Perhaps. A pattern? Now you’re irrational. Apparently, the moment three rich people enter a room together, human nature resets to factory settings and predation becomes a solo hobby, like stamp collecting. The survivor’s brain doesn’t work like that. The survivor watches structure: access, insulation, incentive, silence. When the cost of being wrong is catastrophic, demanding certainty before caution isn’t “skepticism.” It’s a polite way of volunteering to be eaten.

Share