Why am I not surprised by this?

It has been reported that Health Canada has locked away internal reports on vaccine injuries for up to 15 years. The reason given isn’t “national security” or “protecting privacy.” It’s the modern sacred incantation: the file is too big. This came out in an Inquiry of Ministry response describing unusually long delays under the Access to Information Act, tabled in Parliament. Officials said the request originally involved several million pages. These figures were released after Conservative MP Colin Reynolds (Elmwood–Transcona) asked which Access to Information requests received since January 1, 2020 had the longest extensions still underway.

Do you remember the government’s 2015 promise that federal information would be “open by default.” Open by default—meaning open to committees, open to consultants, open to the right inboxes, and open to the public sometime after the public has developed osteoporosis.

Emails released in 2019 showed some departments weighed political considerations before releasing information. At Telefilm Canada, one internal message asked whether the records were of public interest, whether media were requesting them, and whether there was a “high profile” political or public policy angle. Management acknowledged that such contextual factors could influence whether information was released to the public or to parliamentarians.

Share