From Canada’s “Minister of AI” who seems to think ChatGPT is to blame in some way for the Tumbler Killings, and that this means more internet surveillance, of course:

If only ChatGPT had called the police every time a disturbed person wanted to talk, with OpenAI quietly deputized as the nation’s unpaid psychiatric triage desk, issuing invisible verdicts from behind a Terms of Service. A charming thought, except the police already knew this killer had serious issues. The RCMP had been to the home on multiple occasions over the years for “mental health concerns,” that sacred bureaucratic euphemism that somehow covers everything and explains nothing. They even seized firearms at one point, which sounds like the moment the adults arrive, and then later returned them after the usual procedural dance, which is how the system tells you it was paying attention right up until the part where it mattered.

So when the minister clutches his pearls and sighs that the suspect’s “concerning online activity” wasn’t “reported to law enforcement in a timely manner,” I can only admire the elegance of the maneuver. The state, having stood on the actual doorstep with actual authority and still failed to prevent the outcome, now scolds a text box for failing to do what the state did not do when it had hands on the wheel.

This is how the ritual goes after these governmental cockups: First, you relocate agency to a place that can be regulated (so long as these spaces are not ideologically protected). Second, you announce “all options are on the table,” which is politician for “we are about to build a pipeline around some very specific options”

This is the ritual after these government cockups. First, you move the blame to a target that can be regulated, preferably a private intermediary with no sacred constituency and no protected status. Second, you roll out the talismanic phrase “all options are on the table,” which in politician means the conclusion is already written and the public consultation is just the paperwork you staple to it. The pipeline is coming; the only question is how politely they can describe it while it’s being bolted into place. Third, you dress the pipeline up as “safety protocols” and “escalation practices,” because no one wants to vote against escalation practices. You do not say the quiet part out loud, which is that what you really want is a standing permission structure for platforms to feed the state whatever pre-crime vapor you can extract from citizens’ private conversations, with enough ambiguity built in that the net can be widened whenever the news cycle requires a new villain.

From the burrow, the dark comedy is the inversion. A platform that, by its own account, judged the chats disturbing enough to ban the user but insufficiently “imminent” to call police becomes the centerpiece of the moral panic, while the institution that already had years of direct contact is treated as a tragic bystander. The machine is blamed because the machine can be billed, audited, and threatened. The human system is spared because the human system is the one holding the microphone.

Now, about the Minister of AI himself, because the casting choice is half the joke. Evan Solomon did not arrive in this role via some monastic apprenticeship in ethics and restraint. He was fired by CBC in 2015 after reporting described him brokering art sales and taking undisclosed commissions, a conflict-of-interest implosion for a political broadcaster. One of the reported sales involved future Prime Minister Mark Carney (shock) purchasing a painting, with coverage careful to note there was “no allegation of wrongdoing by Carney”, while still describing the arrangement as exactly the kind of access-adjacent side hustle that gets you escorted out of the building.

Fast-forward a decade. Solomon is back, polished, networked, electable. A profile later reports that Carney personally called him and asked him to run. He wins his seat. Then Carney makes him the country’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. This is the Canadian elite recycling program. Nothing here is accidental. It is the same social physics all the way down. When institutions fail in the real world, the solution is never to admit the failure in the real world. The solution is to build a new digital priesthood, demand confession from the platforms, and install another layer of oversight that will mysteriously never be used on the people writing the oversight. The public gets a scapegoat with a logo. The state gets a new lever. The minister gets to look stern on camera. And somewhere under the shed, a rabbit watches the humans turn a massacre (that could have been avoided) into a procurement opportunity.

