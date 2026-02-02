"Please tell you found that picture online...bastard"
"fraid not"
An email that appears to have been sent from a medical / nutritional authority figure (now reportedly being platformed by Ellison’s CBS) to convicted paedophile-rapist Jeffrey Epstein:
“Pussy is indeed low carb.”
A sentence so clinically unclinical it deserves its own line.
Now, because I am a rabbit and not an endocrinologist, I did what modern mammals do when faced with elite talk: I asked my AI assistant to enumerate the “innocent interpretations.”
It offered one: that “pussy” could be the crude schoolyard term for cowardice/softness. A five-percent escape hatch.
But then the email continues into gluten — and the cowardice theory collapses.
So what, exactly, is being evaluated here as a dietary object?
And what’s the “shipment” that triggered this little exchange of gentlemanly nutrition science?
“Got a fresh shipment,” Epstein writes.
A phrase that, in normal society, means coffee beans, steaks, wine, books, maybe a crate of mangoes.
But in this ecosystem, “shipment” means something you can’t discuss like a normal person.
The doctor replies like a man who recognizes what he’s seeing:
“Please tell [me] you found that picture online… bastard.”
Epstein’s response is a clean, two-word scalpel:
“fraid not.”
And then the line:
“The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”
An outrageous shipment of secret mangoes, no doubt. That’s why the photo is redacted:
So yes: more nutritional advice.