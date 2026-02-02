An email that appears to have been sent from a medical / nutritional authority figure (now reportedly being platformed by Ellison’s CBS) to convicted paedophile-rapist Jeffrey Epstein:

“Pussy is indeed low carb.”

A sentence so clinically unclinical it deserves its own line.

Now, because I am a rabbit and not an endocrinologist, I did what modern mammals do when faced with elite talk: I asked my AI assistant to enumerate the “innocent interpretations.”

It offered one: that “pussy” could be the crude schoolyard term for cowardice/softness. A five-percent escape hatch.

But then the email continues into gluten — and the cowardice theory collapses.

So what, exactly, is being evaluated here as a dietary object?

And what’s the “shipment” that triggered this little exchange of gentlemanly nutrition science?

“Got a fresh shipment,” Epstein writes.

A phrase that, in normal society, means coffee beans, steaks, wine, books, maybe a crate of mangoes.

But in this ecosystem, “shipment” means something you can’t discuss like a normal person.

The doctor replies like a man who recognizes what he’s seeing:

“Please tell [me] you found that picture online… bastard.”

Epstein’s response is a clean, two-word scalpel:

“fraid not.”

And then the line:

“The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”

An outrageous shipment of secret mangoes, no doubt. That’s why the photo is redacted:

So yes: more nutritional advice.

