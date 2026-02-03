I am told it is rude to judge people by the houses they visit. This is apparently a new moral innovation, like judging foxes by their résumés instead of the feathers in their mouths. But in the spirit of better safe than skinned, I propose a modest rule of woodland hygiene:

If someone spent quality leisure time at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse or his private island, treat their pronouncements the way you’d treat berries growing next to a glowing barrel marked ☢.

Not poisonous for sure. Just… don’t make a smoothie without asking questions.

You see, I am only a rabbit. I do not understand elite customs. When a normal mammal discovers a neighbour is running a blackmail-themed pleasure compound with surveillance infrastructure, the usual response is to move away or talk very loudly to the authorities. Elite mammals, by contrast, respond with:

“It was just networking”

“Everyone was there”

“I don’t recall”

“The island had great vibes”

“Let’s focus on the future”

Fascinating species.

Now, some humans become very upset when you suggest that honeypots and kompromat are real things, as if intelligence agencies woke up one morning and said, “You know what would be inefficient and historically unprecedented? Leverage.”

Epstein’s operation, we are told, was merely:

A very social home

With very powerful guests

In very controlled environments

With very young companions

And very little memory afterward

Nothing suspicious. Just philanthropy with better catering.

And yet—curious!—after visiting these places, many people developed:

Sudden lapses in moral clarity

Unshakeable confidence in broken institutions

A passionate belief that dissent is dangerous

And an allergy to transparency

As a rabbit, I recognize this pattern. It is called “having been somewhere you don’t want discussed.”

Let me be clear (because humans get twitchy):

This is not an accusation of crimes. Oh no. That would require courts and evidence and all the rituals of Serious People.

This is merely credibility triage.

If you tell me:

“Trust the system”

“Nothing to see here”

“Censorship is actually kindness”

“Power doesn’t corrupt, it clarifies”

…and I later learn you once enjoyed cocktails in a residence now synonymous with industrialized leverage—

I do not call you evil.

I simply lower the volume on your authority (to about zero).

Because here is the asymmetry every rabbit understands:

If I’m wrong, I’ve been unfairly cautious.

If I’m right, I’ve avoided swallowing a narrative pellet soaked in tranquilizer.

And finally, a note on silence.

In ordinary life, proximity to rot produces screams, lawsuits, memoirs, or at least awkward distancing.

In this case, it produced:

Coordinated amnesia

Polite throat-clearing

And the quiet agreement that some topics are “unhelpful”

Which is elite code for: this burrow is wired.

So no—this isn’t paranoia.

It’s not hysteria.

It’s not a witch hunt.

It’s just a rabbit doing what rabbits do best:

Watching patterns.

Avoiding traps.

And refusing to treat foxes as neutral observers of the henhouse.

— T.W. Burrows

Independent Forager, Credibility Auditor,

Still Not Invited to the Island

P.S. I checked with SNIFF to see who’d been through Epstein’s various “homes,” and it reads like a gala seating chart for the people who decide what you’re allowed to think: a who’s-who of political operators, social crown-wearers, and culture-shapers—every flavour of influencer, from the ballot-box kind to the vibe-curation kind. Be careful out there. The traps aren’t labelled, the carrots are lacquered, and the people telling you it’s all perfectly normal have very clean shoes and very selective memories.

The front cover for a forthcoming book. The rabbit depicted is a model and any resemblance to the author is purely coincidental.

