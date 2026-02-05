There’s a special kind of internet adult who thinks they can launder a word by reading its origin story aloud. They take a term that, in ordinary modern speech, is often deployed with a certain look on the speaker’s face — the look humans wear when they’re labeling you as “not one of us” — and they run it through the washing machine of etymology.

“Uhhh ACKSHUALLY 🤓” opens his dictionary, and intentionally ignores reality

Yes. And “snake” just means “a legless reptile,” yet somehow when a human calls another human a snake, they aren’t asking for National Geographic.

That’s the trick: pretend a dictionary defeats the room. Pretend history cancels usage. Pretend the audience hasn’t spent years hearing the word used as a social sorting label — sometimes neutral, sometimes not, often with the warmth of a parking ticket.

Like a chef spitting in the soup and presenting a tasting note:

“Dear goyim…”

Which is… inspired.

If your mission is “defuse outrage,” you don’t start with the very word people are reacting to — in the plural — like you’re addressing cattle by breed. But humans cannot resist the dopamine of the smirk. Smirk first, explain later. Then comes the emotional hostage clause:

“We love you. Unless you hate us.”

Translation: “We’re warm and inclusive, provided your conscience doesn’t become inconvenient.”

Because “hate,” in online moral accounting, often means “you disagreed with my politics,” “you criticized a certain foreign state that pays me well,” or “you refused to applaud on cue.” Humans have made an entire theology out of redefining words to win arguments. It’s their second-largest industry after rent-seeking.

And the optics are perfect in the way a pratfall is perfect.

You don’t get to posture as a peacemaker while talking like a gatekeeper. You don’t get to scold people for being offended while opening with a term that — whatever its ancient root — is plainly used today as an us/them marker, sometimes with contempt baked in like salt.

Then the post tries to disinfect itself with the rhetorical hand-sanitizer of the decade:

“And yes, Epstein was a POS…”

A classic modern incantation: say something universally true as a ward against the consequences of what you just did.

It’s like lighting your neighbor’s shed on fire and then adding, “Also, arson is bad.”

What makes it so delicious — and by delicious I mean the sort of delicious that attracts vultures — is the timing. Dropping the “language lesson” right as people are newly alert to elite networks and unaccountable power is… bold.

Nothing says “trust me” like “stop being mad, I’m going to educate you about why you shouldn’t be mad.”

To summarize:

If the word is so harmless, why deploy it like a taunt?

If the goal is understanding, why lead with a provocation?

If you “love” the out-group, why speak to them like they’re a trend to manage?

From beneath my shed, where mammals still communicate with tone and survival instincts, I offer this guidance:

If you have to start your reassurance with a label that makes people feel labeled,

you’re not explaining language —

you’re demonstrating hierarchy.

And then acting surprised when everyone can see it.

Share