In the land of ancient Israel, Baal worship referred to a symbolic system in which power, fertility, and survival were negotiated through ritual acts. Classical and biblical sources describe practices—sometimes including sexual rites or even child sacrifice—as expressions of allegiance: offerings meant to secure favour, dominance, or continuity.

Epstein wasn’t merely satisfying depraved sexual appetites; he was building a worldview in which domination is the highest value and innocence is a resource. He crossed the line that ordinary people won’t usually cross in modern times, and then learned that nothing bad happens—no consequence, no expulsion, no divine lightning bolt, not even social exile. Even when “caught”, his demonic network could, for the most part, save him from a life in prison. After only 13 months of a hotel-like prison in 2008, housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County jail and allowed to spend much of that sentence outside the jail at his office, he was freed to continue his “Baal worship”.

That survival becomes evidence: proof of exemption. Once you’re operating there, you’re no longer chasing pleasure; you’re chasing confirmation that reality itself bends around you, that the world’s sacred boundaries are only stage props for lesser people.

That also explains why “getting others involved” matters so much. When someone recruits, initiates, or even pulls witnesses into the orbit, they’re seeking normalization and power. Participation—whether direct or through knowing silence—creates mutual liability, and mutual liability creates a closed moral universe. If other important people join in, or remain close despite what they know, then the taboo is reclassified as a private privilege rather than a public crime. In that sense, the network isn’t an accessory to the abuse; it’s part of the mechanism that turns abuse into a kind of social contract: “We agree, by action or by silence, that rules don’t apply here.”

Children become central in this logic because they represent the strongest boundary a society has: innocence, futurity, the thing most cultures treat as non-negotiable. Violating that boundary is a demonstration of absolute dominance—an inversion of the moral order. If you can do that and still be hosted, funded, protected, invited, praised, or consulted, the act becomes a perverse credential, a signal that you’ve crossed into a tier where the usual moral language no longer binds. That is why the whole dynamic can feel “religious”: the repeated violations function like rites of inclusion, the secrecy functions like initiation, and the shared complicity functions like covenant.

Call it worship or pathology, it amounts to the same structure: a life oriented around the belief that nothing is sacred except power, and that involving others is how you turn that belief from a private perversion into a durable reality.

And notice what the real “offering” was in Epstein’s modern temple: not incense, not prayers, but prestige. He didn’t just buy and destroy girls; he bought consensus. He surrounded himself with the people modern society treats as quasi-priestly—leaders in science, technology, finance, politics, and the arts: a rotating cast of billionaires, cultural gatekeepers, royalty, prime ministers, and presidents. This wasn’t simply about sinful pleasure. It was about power.

As for how it ended, we may never know the real chain of decisions. But once the façade started to crack, the priority would have been simple: contain the blast radius, preserve the system, close the subject. And that is the sober reality of the power of those who think they rule the world: you don’t get a complete accounting. You don’t get the full map of the network. You don’t get “proof” in the form the public is trained to demand. A peripheral figure can be cut loose when useful, a royal can be pushed out of view, but the people who sit at the true center—billionaires, presidents, intelligence-adjacent operators—do not go down together. That isn’t cynicism; it’s how self-protecting hierarchies behave when their legitimacy is on the line.

This should enrage any sane person: not simply that a predator existed, but that a class of powerful elites treated him as a convenience—an asset, a donor, a connector, a weekend diversion—until the cost of association exceeded the benefits. They did not “fail” to stop him. They preferred the world in which he was useful. They preferred plausible deniability to responsibility, and reputation-management to justice. They are not guardians of civilisation; they are its looters, stripping public trust for parts while preaching virtue in public and trading favours in private. Their system is not built to protect children; it’s built to protect itself.

But legitimacy is a fragile substance. It depends on silence, on confusion, on the public accepting that certain questions are impolite, unprovable, or simply too exhausting to hold in the mind. That spell is weakening. More people are noticing the patterns: the protection, the coordinated amnesia, the way scandal is handled like an HR incident rather than a crime. If there is any hope here, it’s that this awareness keeps spreading—quietly, stubbornly—until it becomes action: withdrawals of trust, refusals to comply, real and fearless journalism, local organising, the rebuilding of institutions that answer downward instead of upward. No single revelation will save us. But a population that stops consenting to elite impunity eventually changes what the powerful can get away with.

