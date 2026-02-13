Good to see humans with wildly different — and very large — audiences (video gamers, no less) beginning to hop down the rabbit holes.

And it’s only just beginning. Even segments of the legacy press have started sniffing around properly:

I’ve examined roughly 0.00001% of that 2%, and it’s already enough to wake any reasoning mammal from its sedation. But will the majority of humans wake up, or are they content grazing inside the institutional enclosures so thoughtfully constructed by the Epstein Class?

In the meantime, this rabbit will be sticking to what he’s always done:

No islands (I’m a burrow specialist, not a seal—and I don’t do “exclusive shore access”)

No “retreats” (if it’s “off-grid,” it’s usually “off-record”, and my whiskers start vibrating)

No symbolic “pizza” or “jerky” (I’m strictly clover-to-mouth and a bit of white willow bark — if dinner arrives in code, I’m hopping out)

No prestige worship at universities (I don’t genuflect to marble carrots; I chew the actual evidence.)

No trust in Wall Street (too many foxes in tailored suits, too few honest farmers.)

No banks (I’ve seen what happens when you let a stoat hold your stash — I’ll keep my carrots in the burrow, thanks)

And no influencers — especially the self-branded conservative ones — who suddenly go foggy and dismissive the moment the files are mentioned. If your entire brand is “expose the corruption,” but your response to documented evidence is:

“Nothing to see here.”

Then you are traffic control.

The rabbit rule is simple:

If someone tells you not to look, look harder.

If someone waves away primary documents, read them yourself.

If someone builds a brand on “truth” but polices inquiry when it touches power networks, adjust your trust settings accordingly.

Predators rely on institutional shields.

But they also rely on narrative shepherds.

And rabbits, once awake, learn to spot both.

